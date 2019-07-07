PIC: Civil Servant and Heavily Pregnant Wife Evicted For Failing To Pay Rent In USD

A civil servant and his pregnant wife now due to deliver are sleeping in the chilling winter cold after they were evicted from their lodgings for failing to settle their rentals in US dollars.

This saddening incident after the government outlawed the use of forms of foreign currency for local transactions.

Learnmore Mlandeli, a local government ministry employee in Kwekwe, told New Zimbabwe he is now forced to brave cold nights with his pregnant wife.

“My landlord is insisting that I have to pay for my rentals in US dollars which I cannot afford,” he said

“Even though government abolished the use of the US dollar as legal tender, my landlord still ordered me to pay US$50 for my accommodation” “I cannot afford that amount as my government salary is just 400 Zimbabwe dollars.”

Mlandeli said he was only given a five-day notice to find alternative accommodation.

“I told my landlord that I was going to secure alternative accommodation. He however kicked me out of the house only after five days after he ordered me to pay in US dollars,” he said. “After being kicked out I had to brave the chilling cold with my pregnant wife in the open. I am saddened by that my landlord did not even consider the condition of my wife who is supposed to go into labour.”

The couple has two other children who are still minors.

