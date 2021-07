Permanent Secretary in Office of the President and Cabinet responsible for the District Development Fund, (DDF), James Jonga has died.

Jonga’s death has been confirmed by both Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana.

Jonga has been in the news on alleged US$5 million corruption invo

More details and funeral arrangements to be announced in due course.

-Zwnews