Late Agriculture minister Air Marshal Perrance Shiri’s children have taken the family’s executor, former Attorney General Sobuza Gula-Ndebele, to court to force him to release money held in their father’s estate.

They say if the money is not released in time, it would end up losing value.

Tatenda and Cynthia Shiri cited Gula-Ndebele, Master of the High Court, Rufaro Stephanie Shiri, Tawanda Zulu and Tanaka Musvanhiri as respondents in the matter.

According to their lawyer, Gula-Ndebele was appointed executor after Shiri’s death in July 2020, and the estate was finalised in 2021.

“However, the executor is refusing to disburse this money to the applicants and other beneficiaries on the basis that there has been a legal challenge to the Final Distribution Account in Case Number HC399/22, which is currently pending before this honourable court.

“On September 14, 2022, the applicant’s legal practitioners received the financial statement that shows the amount that is being held in trust on behalf of the beneficiaries,” they submitted.