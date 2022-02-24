President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Victoria Falls and now awaiting the arrival of his counterpart President Mogkwetsi Masisi of Botswana.

The two are set to officiate at the 3rd Session of the Bi-National Commission between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Botswana.

The two nations seeking to ratify bilateral agreements that will promote cooperation.

Zimbabwe and Botswana have 43 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that they want to sign and 23 of them are not yet complete.

The meeting started Monday and will run until Friday.

It is a platform for the two countries to speed up the process towards finalization of the agreements.

Zwnews