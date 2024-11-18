The situation at Chitungwiza Central Hospital is dire, with no electricity or backup power available.

According to reports, and eyewitnesses patients and staff are forced to use their phones as flashlights to navigate the corridors.

Zimbabwe has for long been facing serious power challenges due to a number of factors including low water levels at Kariba Dam.

In a statement on Saturday, the power utility said the country’s power situation had also been worsened by low generation at the Kariba Power Station.

“ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued stakeholders that the national power grid is currently experiencing reduced electricity generation capacity due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station.

“This has been further compounded by low generation capacity at Kariba Power Station, resulting from low water levels.

“Our technical teams are actively working to resolve the fault at Hwange to minimise the impact on our customers.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” said ZESA.

Zwnews