(Spencer Mapfumo the innocent man)

With reference to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) press statements released on 04/11/2024 and 15/11/24 on the arrest of Spencer Mapfumo (42) and others in connection with cases of robbery in and around Harare, the authorities make clarification on mistaken identity.

*Spencer Mapfumo robbery suspect

The police says it has noted that the arrest of Spencer Mapfumo has led to a disturbing case of mistaken identity, with an innocent person bearing the same name facing attacks on social media.

“We aim to set the record straight and clarify that Spencer Mapfumo who was arrested for robbery is not the same individual who is being unfairly targeted online.

“To avoid further confusion and harm we urge social media users to verify information before sharing.

“Attached are photos of the suspect, Spencer Mapfumo and the individual (featured image) who is being harassed on social media,” said ZRP on its social media handle.

Zwnews