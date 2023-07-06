As the nation mourns the death of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) Forward in Faith founder Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, his demise was predicted by one of the country’s prominent evangelists Passion Java.

Java made the prophecy while in Dubai saying a vision appeared to him from heaven pointing out that it was time for Guti to depart from this world.

“Baba Guti is about to die. This is not a skit but a Prophetic word from God unto Baba Ach bishop Ezekiel Guti.”

“Our death is not the end if we can live on in our children and the younger generation. For they are us and we are them. Our bodies are only but wilted leaves on the tree of life, and the distinction between past, present, and future is death.”

“While the whole world was celebrating your birthday, Baba, as I was ministering to the Lord in prayers and fasting, while in Dubai, I saw Celestial Beings celebrating your coming home, and I saw one who was holding a trumpet and a golden bowel saying, ‘It is time, and the time is now,” he said.

Java thanked Guti for having run a good race, but warned that after Guti’s demise his church ZAOGA will break into two.

“You have fought a good fight, you have kept the faith. Put thine house in order because at your departure, Z.A.O.G.A will be divided into two.

Quoting Hebrews 9:27, Passion Java concluded the gloomy prophecy by wishing Baba Guti a happy birthday.

Guti celebrated his 100th birthday few months ago at a colourful event which was attended by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Apparently, the coming to pass of Passion Java’s prophecy has triggered discussions among believers and critics alike.

Others take it as proof to Passion Java’s prophetic abilities, but another section are taking a cautious approach, saying there is need for discernment and further confirmation of such claims.