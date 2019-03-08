Parliament pushes for 12-Year Olds To Have S-X

While Zimbabwe is fighting against rape and Child marriages, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Welfare is reportedly pushing for the age of sexual consent to be reduced to 12 years.

The current age of sexual consent is 16 years , which in some social circles is regarded as too low.

Acting Assistant Clerk of parliament Johane Gandiwa said the issue of reducing the age of sexual consent to 12 years was actually discussed by the Health and Child Welfare committee last week during a workshop.

In reaction to those sentiments, a lawyer and former MDC legislator and MP for Harare West Jessie Majome said: