HARARE: PARIRENYATWA Group of Hospitals’ former Chief Executive Officer, Dr Thomas Zigora has succumbed to COVID-19.

Dr Zigora died at St Annes Hospital this where he had been admitted for Covid-19 treatment, according to the Heath Times.

He was fired by the then Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo in April 2019 for not being at their hospitals when Moyo came with a UAE prospective benefactor.

Meanwhile, the country has recently seen a sharp increase in the number of covid-19 related deaths following spikes in UK and South Africa, two countries with a lot of traffic to and from Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa’s aide and former UK health care worker Nick Mangwana hinted that tougher measures may be implemented to manage the situation.

He said:

The number of friends, colleagues and acquaintances whose positive Covid19 status I have learnt today is just staggering. This virus is in our midst. You never know the status of the person next to you. New Year Parties are a No no. Bars and night cubs should not operate(yet).

