Renowned Sungura musician Paradzai Mesi and his family has finally moved into his new house donated to him by fellow artist and businessman Mudiwa Hood.

Hood announced the development on his twitter handle:

“Papa Para moved into his new house with his family and settled well, he is so happy…many thanks to your prayers and all the help you provided.

Many thanks to our Doctors who provided free counseling and advice too… he is changing

but more encouraging news, the man is fully booked every weekend till 4 June…

I feel at so happy for him and am sooo at peace. God is good… He will continue taking care of him…

For those who still want to continue helping, please you are welcome

For those who still want to assist:

All the money donated through these platforms will be accounted for by his Manager Mr Jusa.”

This comes after Mesi was humiliated on social media and arrested for allegedly stealing groceries. He denied the allegations saying enemies made things up.

Apparently, earlier on, Hood bought Mesi groceries and new clothes.

Zwnews