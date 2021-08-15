File photo
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of theft from a motor vehicle which occurred in Bulawayo, on 12 August 2021 at around 1500 hours.
An unknown suspect stole US$15 691 cash from the complainant’s Nissan Atlas vehicle.
The vehicle had been parked at Cnr 2nd Ave and R G Mugabe Way, as the complainant tried to fix a mechanical problem.
Meanwhile, on 13/08/21, police in Mashava impounded 2 buses, (MVI Coaches bus and Clarity Coaches bus) and arrested the drivers for smuggling and contravening COVID-19 regulations.
According to the police, the 2 buses were intercepted at a traffic check point at the 41km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Rd, with smuggled goods worth approximately ZAR 150 000.
One of the buses had 18 passengers while the other one had 3 passengers.
Zwnews