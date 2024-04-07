Social media users are expressing their outrage after a female fan allegedly groped rapper Bagga while he was preparing to perform on stage. The incident occurred during a recent performance at a venue in the capital.

As the MC called for Bagga to join him on stage, the rapper emerged and positioned himself just below the platform. Standing on the steps beside the stage, Bagga began singing to the crowd.

Among the fans gathered near Bagga, one unidentified woman reportedly reached out and touched the rapper inappropriately. Despite her actions, Bagga remained composed, though visibly uncomfortable, before eventually making his way onto the stage.

The incident has sparked controversy online, with many condemning the fan’s behavior and calling for respect for performers’ boundaries during live performances.

