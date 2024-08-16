Renowned Zimbabwean social media influencer Shadaya Knight who is known for speaking out his mind has implored people not to take it as a must that rich relatives should help them.

Posting on his X handle, Knight said rich people have plans with their money.

He warned that people should not be angry or make it personal when this happens.

“Those relatives, friends and associates of yours that are financially well up also have plans with their money, so don’t make it personal or get angry if they can’t help you,” he said.

Knight who is known for stirring controversy, is on record saying good things don’t come easily.

“Majority of African youths are of the idea that if they go overseas their lives will automatically change for the better.

Whilst it may be true that one’s location has an influence on how their life turns out. It’s also important to point out that a change of location won’t change who you are.

“A bum in Africa won’t automatically become a boss in Europe or America. There’s a reason why they’re also bums in Europe/America

“To change your life, more focus should be on changing one’s mindset more than their location.

“If you change your location without first changing your mindset, you will simply reproduce the same results,” he said the other day.

Zwnews