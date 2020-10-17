Despite the negative criticism that accompanied his controversy-ridden donation of mealie-meal to ‘incapacitated’ school teachers in his former constituency, ex-Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu, seems unperturbed and has announced that he now intends to donate 40 million Zimbabwe dollars to disadvantaged members of the community.

Fusing English and the vernacular Shona in his tweet Saturday morning, Zivhu said:

“Got 40 milion rtgs today from friends of Killer zivhu Foundation to assist the disadvantaged people. Mwari muriko kudenga vakuru vakati wakava dacha wariyambusa”.

Zivhu literally invited widespread criticism from the ‘netizenry’ after he donated bags of mealie-meal to teachers in Chivi South, before making a passionate plea on the striking teachers to return back to their workplaces while President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government was working on their salaries.

The teachers launched a scathing attack on Zivhu, while equating his donation to ‘mockery’.

Zimbabwe teachers currently earn not-more-than $35 per month and they have been demanding for the restoration of the pre-2018 US$540 monthly salaries.

