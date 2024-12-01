The Parliament of Zimbabwe has apologised to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and the nation at large for the power outage that occurred on 28th November 2024, right at the end of the presentation of the 2025 Budget Statement by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

In a statement, the Parliament said the blackout was caused by hailstorms that tripped off the substation that supplies electricity to Parliament.

The Parliament added that the standby generator was also affected such that it lost memory and failed to switch on automatically when the blackout took place.

Zwnews