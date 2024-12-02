Legendary footballer Moses ‘Razorman’ Chunga has taken delivery of his Toyota Fotuner gifted by Wicknell Chivayo.

In receiving his car from the controversial businessperson, Chunga said supporting ZANU PF is not a crime.

Chunga was honoured together with veteran football commentator Charles Mabika.

Apparently, a number of prominent people who received vehicles from Chivayo have come under fire from members of the public.

Critics say Chivayo is a crook who is getting money through criminal acts, like corruption.

Some of those who received vehicles from Chivayo recently are musicians Olivia Charamba, Mechanic Manyeruke and Leonard Karikoga Zhakata.

