Our hands are clean: Govt on abducted Dr Peter Mugombeyi

Following the Abduction of ZHDA Leader Peter Mugombeyi, The Minister of Foreign Affairs Sibusiso Moyo has issued a statement on the matter and distanced the government from the abduction.

STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE HON. LT. GENERAL (Rut) DR. S.B. MOYO ON THE ABDUCTION OF DR. PETER MAGOMBEYI

The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe has noted with concern the abduction of Dr. Peter Magombeyi from his house in Budiriro over the weekend. Following this barbaric act, the Government immediately activated the security agencies to make sure that Dr. Magombeyi is found and safely returned to his family.

The Government under the new dispensation is totally averred to practices that put the lives of any citizen in danger. We, therefore, find it very curious that whenever there is an impending international gathering or a high profile visit to Zimbabwe, these criminal acts are always perpetrated on our innocent citizens, It is still fresh in our minds that towards the SADC Summit in Tanzania last month, the country was gripped with numerous abductions of our citizens by people whose aim we can only believe was to tarnish the image of the country regionally, continentally and internationally. We have no doubt that the latest abduction of Dr. Peter Magombeyi was meant to coincide with the visit to Zimbabwe by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association.

The Special Rapporteur, Mr. Clement Nyaletsossi Voule will be in the country from today until 27 September 2019 on a fact-finding mission. In addition to this high-profile visit, the 74. Session of the Unit. Nations Gene. Assembly also kicks off in New York today. These two events provide an opportune time for the New Dispensation, detractors to soil the country’s image.

As the government continues to spruce-up the country, image, it is unthinkable that any of it,s security agencies would be involved in such blatant criminal acts. The visit by the United Nations Special Rapporteur was at the invitation of the Government way back in November 2018 as we feel we have nothing to hide.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has already assured members of the public that a team is investigating the abduction of Dr. Magombeyi