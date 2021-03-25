SUPERSPORT left back Onisimor Bhasera has been added into the Warriors squad hours before Zimbabwe play Botswana in the penultimate round of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers here this evening.

With the injury to Devine Lunga, who had to withdraw from the squad, the team had been left without a natural left-back although steely defender Teenage Hadebe can also play that role.

But coach Zdravko Logarusic didn’t want to take chances and last night Bhasera was drafted into the team.

He was picked up at the OR Tambo International Airport before the team flew direct to Francistown from Johannesburg.

It remains to be seen whether Bhasera, one of the most experienced players in this team will start the match.

Debutant Romario Matova can also play that side of defence.

Zimbabwe are on second place in Group H with five points, five behind already qualified Algeria.