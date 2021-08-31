The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a murder case in which 15 men armed with machetes, axes and spears stormed Cobra Mine and attacked eight men resulting in the death of one victim (48).

Apparently, cases of attacks using machetes has been a cause for concern for police in the country, especially in mining areas.

Meanwhile, ZRP reiterates that members of the public must cherish the sanctity of human life.

On 28 August 2021 at about 1900 hours, a Chiredzi man (18) was found unconscious at Rutandare area whilst bleeding from the ear.

The victim was rushed to a local clinic and later succumbed to the injuries.

Zwnews