Amnesty International (AI) has honoured the late national hero Dr Oliver Mtukudzi as a human rights Champion for his contribution in fighting human rights abuses.

AI is a global movement of more than 7 million people in over 150 countries and territories who campaign to end abuses of human rights.

Over the years, Mtukudzi had been condemning human rights abuses, through music and art, this saw him getting international recognition and respect.

He used his music to address inheritance issues among other social matters.

He also did the sound track for Neria, a local film that sought to address inheritance issues.

Commenting on the honour, his daughter, Selmor Mtukudzi expressed gratitude and thanked Amnesty International for the gesture.

“Thank you @amnesty for recognising our hero Dr Oliver Mtukudzi’s work against human rights violations spanning decades,” she said.

Mtukudzi was a Zimbabwean musician and human rights activist and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Southern Africa.

Mtukudzi’s distinctive style won him fans at home and around the world.

Besides putting out dozens of albums during his a career spanning decades, Mtukudzi was also known as an advocate for human rights.

Legendary “Tuku” as Mtukudzi was affectionately known, passed away in 2019 at a local hospital in Harare at the age of 66, and was declared a national hero.

Tuku was considered to have been one of Zimbabwe’s most renowned and internationally recognised cultural icon of all time.

-Zwnews

