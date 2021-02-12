OK Zimbabwe long serving Chief Executive Officer, Alex Edgar Siyavora has retired.

Siyavora joined OK in 2001 as Finance Director. In the past, he held the position of Group Finance Director at Merlin Ltd. and Finance Manager at Coca Cola Swaziland Conco Ltd.

Siyavora received a graduate degree and an undergraduate degree from the University of South Africa.

Meanwhile, OK Zimbabwe is one of the country’s biggest supermarket grouping and is a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed concern.

OK Zimbabwe is a key player in the local economy with 67 outlets countrywide and employing thousands of locals.

The group runs OK Supermarkets, Bon Marche, and OK Mart wholesalers.

Meanwhile, the retail concern has made a key appointment after former Delta Corporation Operations Director, Maxen Phillip Karombo replaced Siyavora.

He possesses vast experience in running portfolios after serving as Managing Director at Unilever and most recently as Operations Director for Delta Corporation.

Karombo is expected to steer the ship at OK, whose operational viability is key for national development.

-Zwnews