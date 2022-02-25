Zimbabwean telecoms billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has retired from the board of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Ltd.
This a company he founded in 1993.
Apparently, Econet Wireless is Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile operator by subscriber base.
