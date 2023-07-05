The Office of the prosecutor general has announced that it will be appealing against the acquittal of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Zimbabwe

members Joana Mamombe

and Cecelia Chimbiri.

The two were accused of communicating falsehoods to their relatives, friends and legal practitioners that they were abducted and tortured by suspected state security agents in 2022. The state said the two faked abduction in order to tarnish the country’s image.

However, in court papers, High Court judge said, “The evidence brought to court is found to be grossly unreasonable, irrational characterized by bias and malice and cannot be in accordance with real and substantial justice.

“The applicants cannot be pushed into a defence case to supplement the inadequacies of the State case and hope that in the process they incriminate themselves.

The judge added, “The accused persons Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Revai Chimbiri be and are hereby found not guilty, discharged and acquitted at the close of the State case. There is no order as to the costs.”

However, the NPA says it is not happy with the ruling and will appear against it.

Zwnews