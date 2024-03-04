Nollywood actor Mr Ibu John Okafor’s cause of death revealed

AGN National President Emeka Rollas Confirms Mr. Ibu’s Passing from Cardiac Arrest at 62

Emeka Rollas, the National President of the Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has officially announced the demise of beloved actor John Okafor, famously known as Mr. Ibu.

Taking to Instagram, Rollas shared the heartbreaking news, disclosing that Mr. Ibu, who had been battling illness for several months, succumbed to cardiac arrest.

The actor breathed his last on Saturday, March 2, leaving behind a legacy cherished by many.

“Sad day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager of 24 years, Mr Don Single Nwuzor. I announce with a deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn’t make it. May his soul rest in peace,” Rollas’ post conveyed.

In October 2023, Mr. Ibu’s family disclosed his ongoing health struggles, which had necessitated multiple surgeries.

During this challenging period, Mr. Ibu had initiated a fundraiser to alleviate his mounting medical expenses at a Lagos hospital, appealing for support from his fans.

However, despite his unwavering optimism, tragedy struck on November 6, 2023, when Mr. Ibu underwent the amputation of his leg, a necessary measure to enhance his chances of recovery.

His family, announcing the distressing development on his Instagram page, emphasized the complexity of the situation and the imperative nature of the decision.

Subsequently, on December 17, 2023, Mr. Ibu’s family unveiled the obstacles hindering his potential transfer abroad for advanced medical intervention.

Doctors had deemed him “Not Fit To Fly” due to the precarious state of his health, particularly the persistent blood clotting in his leg caused by diseased blood vessels, posing a grave risk to his life.

After a lengthy hospitalization, Mr. Ibu was discharged in January, receiving visits from fellow Nollywood actor Ken Erics.

Throughout his illustrious career, the Enugu-born actor graced the screens in over 200 Nollywood productions, leaving an indelible mark with memorable roles in iconic movies such as “Mr Ibu,” “Mr Ibu and His Son,” “Coffin Producers,” and “International Players,” among others.