Starting tomorrow brutal high temperatures will sweep across Southern Africa specially Zimbabwe, South Africa, Mozambique and Malawi with up to 40/ 45 degrees celsius.

This is also expected to be accompanied very hot nights potentially the worst heat wave in SE Africa history, many records will be broken.

According to the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe the dry spell that is currently affecting the country is expected to continue causing hot conditions over much of the country.

Citizens have been urged to stay rehydrated by taking a lot of fluids especially water.

People have also been implored to stay under shade or use umbrellas when traveling.

