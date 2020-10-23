National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) employees have petitioned the Office of the President and Cabinet over their outstanding salaries and allowances.

The NMMZ is also the custodians of the National Heroes Acre.

The disgruntled employees penned a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda detailing their plight.

They noted that since the introduction of Covid-19 allowances which are meant to cushion civil servants from the constantly rising cost of living, they have not received their allocation.

“Public service employees and other government aided institutions have been receiving this allowance for the past three months but as NMMZ we are yet to,” read the letter.

“Our Management has never bothered to update us on the delay in receiving this allowance. This has reduced NMMZ staff to beggars. This is also against the President’s vision, where he is more concerned about the welfare of civil service employees.”

NMMZ workers said their salaries have, been delaying as they come two days into the following month and their management has not addressed the delay.

“For the past seven months our Management has not been issuing us with pay slips either and they never formally communicated the reason why,” the letter read.

The workers said due to the financial challenges they are enduring they have resorted to borrowing money for transport to commute to work. -CITE

