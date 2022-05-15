Johane Marange Apostolic Church High Priest, Nimrod Taguta, has taken over from his late father to lead the congregation following the death of High Priest Noah Taguta.

Family sources say High Priest Nimrod took over the reins of both the church and the family from his late father, Mutumwa Noah Taguta.

A Taguta family spokesperson, Mr Phillip Taguta said one of the late Mutumwa Taguta’s sons, Nimrod, has been ordained as the new church leader.

“We now have a new High Priest who was chosen and anointed by our late father, Mutumwa Noah Taguta, while he was still alive. He will lead both the church and the family just like what our departed father used to do.

“Nimrod is one of the late Mutumwa Taguta’s sons. The process of choosing the successor takes time and it started long back, well before our late father’s fell ill. Nimrod would always accompany our father on the various missions they embarked on in and outside the country,” he said.

Mr Taguta said Mutumwa Nimrod has been embraced as the new leader by the thousands of Johane Marange Apostolic Church members across the world.

“All congregants have accepted the new leader and everyone is following the dictates of the spirit. Rebellious members will be excommunicated just like what happened to Clements Momberume who rebelled when our late father was ordained,” said Mr Taguta.

manica post