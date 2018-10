HARARE: The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Of Information, George Charamba has been replaced by the UK returnee, Nick Mangwana.

Mangwana, real first name, Ndabaningi, was the ZANU PF’s UK Chairman until recently.

Mangwana who works as a nurse in the United Kingdom has his qualifications listed as Accounting, Law and Health Studies in the government appointment letter signed by Misheck Sibanda.

He is also a columnist in the state run papers.