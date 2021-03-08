A local pressure group says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana is abusing his office as a civil servant, which prohibits him from taking political sides.

According to Team Pachedu, a group of Zimbabwean citizens who strive to promulgate the culture of transparency, responsibility and accountability without any fear or favour, Mangwana is violating section 200 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe prohibits government workers from acting in a partisan manner.

“Section 200 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe prohibits @nickmangwana from acting in a partisan manner and from furthering the interests of ZANU – which he does,” says Team Pachedu.

Meanwhile, Section 200 of the Constitution provides for the Conduct of members of Civil Service: (1) Members of the Civil Service must act in accordance with this Constitution and the law. (3) No member of the Civil Service may, in the exercise of their functions— (a) act in a partisan manner; (b) further the interests of any political party or cause; (c) prejudice the lawful interests of any political party or cause; or (d) violate the fundamental rights or freedoms of any person.

-Zwnews