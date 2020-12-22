LATEST UPDATED: A Eagleliner owned bus which left Johannesburg for Zimbabwe yesterday, overturned in Louis Trichardt South Africa today in the morning.

The accident happened on N1 near Ingwe Hotel outside Makhado towards Musina in Vhembe District accident involving several vehicles.

The road is confirmed to be closed.

Those with relatives that boarded the bus have been asked to check with authorities as a number of passengers injured.

A ZwNews source who has been at the accident scene said:

A bus accident on the N1 between Louis Trichardt and Musina in Limpopo has caused further delays in both directions. There is already a truck backlog at the Beitbridge border. No fatalities reported in this bus accident but some passengers were injured.

A video of the accident scene was sent to this publication.

Situation at Beitbridge border post

CHAOS continues at the Beitbrigde Border Post with touts, conmen, pickpockets and prostitutes reportedly having a field day. Despite the chaos, the Zimbabwe Department of Customs and Excise yesterday said it was on top of the situation.

According to reports, vehicles and trucks coming from South Africa have formed a 10 km queue outside the Beitbridge border into Zimbabwe causing a serious traffic disruption on the N1