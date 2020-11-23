Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume has implored the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the missing US$15 billion dollars diamond revenue.

Ngarivhume says Zimbabwe is not open for corruption adding that he will not rest until all corrupt criminals are brought to book and the monies recovered.

“Today l visited the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) Head Office in pursuit of our earlier inquiry on the investigations pertaining the missing US$15bn Chiadzwa diamond revenue and the US$3.2bn stolen through Command Agriculture.”

He however, said all the Commissioners who were supposed to provide answers were out of office.

Ngarivhume said he then sought for an appointment with the Chairperson of ZACC Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, but said this is yet to be confirmed.

-Zwnews

