The Ministers who were recently appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be sworn in today at State House, the Chief Secretary to the President, Misheck Sibanda has said.

He said the ministers and the invited should be at State House by 13:00 hours, adding that COVID-19 regulations would be observed.

These include Tapiwa Felix Mhona Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, and Nokuthula Matsikenyere Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Manicaland.

The list also, include Ruth Mavhunga-Maboyi Deputy Minister of Home Affairs & Cultural Heritage and Kindness Paradza Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

-Zwnews

