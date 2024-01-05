Image- TechZim

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has announced an increase in toll fees effective (today) January 5, 2024.

On principal highways like Harare/ Beitbridge and Plumtree/ Mutare, toll fees for light motor vehicles has risen from US$2 to US$4.

On other roads, the hike is from US$2 to US$3.

Various vehicle classes have different new toll fees, and motorcycles are exempted from paying toll fees.

Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube proposed the hikes in his 2024 National Budget.

However, he was forced to revise his earlier proposal downwards owing to public outcry.

See below: