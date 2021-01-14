On the same day Detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information to the effect that accused 4 also participated in the robbery and that he was the owner of the red Toyota Hilux registration number AEC 9884 motor-vehicle which was used during the commission of crime.

Further information was received that the accused was at his place of residence. Acting on the information received, Detectives proceeded to accused residence and arrested him. He was interviewed and led to the recovery of US$96 100-00 stashed under the mattress. Also recovered was a Toyota Hiace registration number AFI 3333 which he bought with part of his share.

On 9 January 2021, the three accused persons were taken to Harare Magistrate’s Court for initial remand. They appeared before Magistrate Ms Babra Mateko whilst the State was represented by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti. All the three accused persons were remanded in custody to 13 January 2021 for bail application. They were not represented.

On that same day, detectives received information that accused [5] who was part of [the] syndicate that stole cash from the complainant and that he was at his house at number 5254 Kuwadzana 7, Harare. Detectives reacted to the information and arrested the accused person. The accused person then led detectives to the recovery of cash US$48 000-00 that was hidden in a car garage in Bariri village, Chief Saunyama Nyanga District his rural home where it was hidden in a garage.

On 10 January 2021, detectives from CID Homicide picked information to the effect that accused [6] was involved in the commission of the offence. Detectives made a follow-up and arrested accused [5] at Mavhaire shopping Centre, Murambinda and he led to the recovery of cash amounting to US$35 082, ZW$360 and a Toyota Hiace baby Quantum on temporary registration numbers 90012076957, chassis number KDH200-0062082, Engine number 1542656, black in colour which he had bought for USD$12 500. The recovered cash and motor vehicle are currently held as Exhibits.

On 11 January 2021, detectives from CID Homicide pickled information to the effect that accused [7] was involved in the commission of the offence. Detectives made a follow-up and arrested accused [7] at Goromonzi Tollgate, Goromonzi. They conducted a search on him and recovered cash amounting to US$74 844, ZW$675 which was contained in a satchel He led to the recovery of a getaway motor vehicle, Toyota Lexus silver in colour on registration numbers ADE 5951 used in the commission of the offence was also recovered from his friend. Also recovered was a Honda Fit not yet registered, Engine number L13A2178769, Chassis number DTD12258435 which was bought by the accused person using the stolen cash for US$4 000 from his girlfriend Unity Mafudza aged 24 years NR 07-235302 H 07 of House number M920 Chivhu Location, Chivhu. The accused implicated accused 8 and others who are still at large. The recovered cash is currently held as Exhibits. On the same date, detectives from CID Homicide Harare quickly made a follow up on accused [8] and arrested him at number 213 Block 3, Mbare Flats, Harare and he led to the recovery of cash amounting to US$38 900, ZW$375. The recovered cash is currently held as Exhibit

Same facilitated the purchase of a house situated at number 5833 Hambakubvu Circle, New Mabvuku, Harare on behalf of the accused from his aunt, Violla Madimbu aged 65 years NR: 63-400354 C 18 of house number 239 Grobbie Park, Waterfalls, Harare for a total purchase price of US$40 000 and cash amounting to US$37 800 was recovered. Same also led detectives to the recovery of cash amounting to US$40 000 which was stashed in the ceiling and the money was for safekeeping. He further stated that he used cash amounting to US$20 000 to boost his business and deposited for cell phones in Dubai and the payment was made on 10 January 2020. Accused 10 also led detectives to the recovery of a black Subaru Forester on registration number AET 0838 for a total purchase price of US$5400-00 which he had recently bought from Bothwell Kamwendo NR: 25-080431 M 25 of house number 10 Volendam Court situated at corner Harare and Tongogara Streets, Harare and it was paid in full. The vehicle was recovered as part of proceeds to crime and held as Exhibit.

Accused 10 then also led detectives to 5.2 Infantry Batallion, Battlefields, Kwekwe where accused 11 was arrested. Accused was interviewed and he implicated already arrested accused persons and others still at large as his accomplices. He led detectives to the recovery of a silver Toyota Passo on registration number AEW 9036 which they used during and after the commission of the offence. The vehicle was immediately recovered and held as Exhibit. He also led detectives to his brother’s residence, number 11A Beit Street, Shurugwi where he had given his brother, Berrington Chirara cash amounting to US$60 000 for safekeeping but he could not be located and his whereabouts are not known.