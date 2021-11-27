The country’s response team has been put on high alert following the emmergency of new COVID 19 variant B.1.1.529 detected in neighbouring South Africa.

Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga says the movement of people is now being monitored to minimise the risk of importing the variant.

“Strict monitoring of movements at points of entry and border posts is being intensified to minimize the introduction of this new variant in the country,” says Chiwenga.

Zimbabwe is at risk of getting the variant as it expects returning citizens from SA.

SA recently discontinued special work permits for Zimbabweans meaning that some will be deported.

Meanwhile, Britain has imposed flights ban from Southern Africa countries.

Apparently, South Africa condemned the move by the British government saying it was rushed.

Zwnews