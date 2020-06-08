The under-siege main opposition MDC Alliance which is led by Nelson Chamisa, Monday breathed a huge sigh of relief after the courts barred a rival camp under Thokozani Khupe from replacing four recalled parliamentarians aligned to the 42-year-old popular opposition figure.

While granting the interdict, High Court judge Justice Mafusire said the replacement of the four is pending determination on the legality of the recalls.

The recalled MPs include Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura), Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representation) and Senator Lillian Timveous (Midlands).

The MPs were recalled at the instigation of reinstated party Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora of the Khupe camp.

The Chamisa camp took to Twitter to express its elation over the latest twist to the MDC circus.

“The MDC Alliance has just been granted an interdict by Justice Mafusire. MDC-T Khupe (and) Mwonzora have been barred from replacing the 4 MPs who were recalled pending the High Court’s determination of the legality of the recalls.We will keep fighting till justice is done,” said the main opposition on its official Twitter handle Monday afternoon.

