Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has pledged to visit all “double candidates” constituencies and wards.

Addressing thousands of party supporters who attended the Marondera West rally, Chamisa said he will officially introduce the candidates who received formal authorization to represent the party.

Additionally, he will strongly denounce and expose the individuals who collaborated with Zanu PF and FAZ, with the assistance of ZEC, to illicitly submit their nomination papers.