APPARENTLY buoyed by the staggering crowds that typify his well subscribed star rallies ahead of the impending March 26 by-elections, opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has promised to literally paint the small town of Marondera and its main amphitheater, Rudhaka Stadium, yellow, as he mobilizes electoral support for his party candidates.

Chamisa’s Yellow Saturday Rally comes to a constituency where his perennial loyalist Caston Matewu is seeking re-election after he was recalled from Parliament by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC Alliance.

While captioning the image of a campaign poster for tomorrow’s Yellow Rally, Chamisa said:

“MARONDERA IS YELLOW THIS SATURDAY! RUDHAKA stadium anenge ari madhaka eYellow!!!”

Matewu will face Zanu PF party’s Ignatius Mateveke, Witness Muzavazi of the MDC-Alliance and Tawanda Carlos Pindirire, an independent candidate.

more details to follow...

Zwnews