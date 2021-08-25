A negligent Harare motorist Sinoia Desmond almost caused the death of or killed Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda after he recently crashed on his Mercedes Benz.

The incident happened near Glenara Road and Samora Machel Avenue intersection, the court heard earlier today.

The 51-year-old Desmond was convicted for negligent driving on his own plea when he appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko.

He was remanded in custody, while waiting for sentencing tomorrow.

This is according to the NewsHawks which monitored the court proceedings.