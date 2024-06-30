President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is tomorrow (today) expected to lead the burial of National Hero Brigadier General retired Donald Mutsvunguma aka Cde Mapfumo Moyo.

The fallen heroes’ remains have been airlifted to Harare from Rusape and will be buried tomorrow (today) at the National Shrine.

President Mnangagwa bestowed national hero status on Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma, through Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa, on Wednesday.

This was in recognition of Brig-Gen Mutsvunguma’s immeasurable contribution to Zimbabwe during and after the liberation struggle.

He died on June 19 at Tariro Medical Centre in Rusape at the age of 67.

The President described the late national hero as a decorated cadre of Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence.

“Most recently, last week on June 19, 2024, we lost yet another decorated veteran of the liberation struggle, Brigadier General (Rtd), Cde Romeo Donald Mutsvunguma.

“The party has conferred on him the status of national hero. He will be interred at the National Heroes Acre on Monday July 1, 2024,” he said.

Zwnews