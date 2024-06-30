Michael Tapera opened the scoring in the 9th minute with a sharp shot from the right, beating Charles Kalumba at the near post. Zambia’s troubles compounded when Killian Kanguluma received a second yellow card, reducing them to 10 men.

Takunda Benhura doubled Zimbabwe’s lead in the 43rd minute with a powerful header. Despite a substitution in the 27th minute, Zambia couldn’t recover.

Richard Cuthbert Hachiro was named Player of the Match, receiving the award from Hollywoodbets Marketing Team Leader Frank Yawa.

With this win, Zimbabwe now tops Group B table and looks ahead to their final group game against Kenya on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Zambia is eliminated from the tournament, marking a disappointing end for the defending champions.