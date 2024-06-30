South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his Government of National Unity (GNU) cabinet.

Apparently, according to political analysts, the Democratic Alliance, got a raw deal, as Ramaphosa ignored their demands in terms of cabinet posts.

Below is Ramaphosa’s full cabinet ministers and deputies:

Paul Mashatile (Deputy President) – ANC 🟡

2. John Steenhuisen (Minister of Agriculture) – DA 🟦

3. Mzwanele Nyhontso (Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development) – AIC 🟠

4. Siviwe Gwarube (Minister of Basic Education) – DA 🟦

5. Solly Malatsi (Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies) – DA 🟦

6. Velinkosi Hlabisa (Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs) – IFP 🟢

7. Angie Motshekga (Minister of Defence and Military Veterans) – ANC 🟡

8. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (Minister of Electricity and Energy) – ANC 🟡

9. Blade Nzimande (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation) – SACP 🟣

10. Nomakhosazana Meth (Minister of Employment and Labour) – ANC 🟡

11. Enoch Godongwana (Minister of Finance) – ANC 🟡

12. Dion George (Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment) – DA 🟦

13. Aaron Motsoaledi (Minister of Health) – ANC 🟡

14. Nobuhle Nkabane (Minister of Higher Education) – ANC 🟡 15. Leon Schreiber (Minister of Home Affairs) – DA 🟦

16. Mmamoloko Kubayi (Minister of Human Settlements) – ANC 🟡

17. Ronald Lamola (Minister of International Relations and Cooperation) – ANC 🟡

18. Thembi Nkadimeng (Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development) – ANC 🟡

19. Gwede Mantashe (Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources) – ANC 🟡

20. Maropene Ramokgopa (Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation) – ANC 🟡

21. Senzo Mchunu (Minister of Police) – ANC 🟡

22. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (Minister in the Presidency) – ANC 🟡

23. Mzamo Buthelezi (Minister of Public Service and Administration) – ANC 🟡

24. Dean Macpherson (Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure) – DA 🟦

25. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (Minister of Small Business Development) – ANC 🟡

26. Sisisi Tolashe (Minister of Social Development) – ANC 🟡

27. Gayton McKenzie (Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture) – PA ⚪

28. Patricia De Lille (Minister of Tourism) – Good 🟠

29. Parks Tau (Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition) – ANC 🟡

30. Barbara Creecy (Minister of Transport) – ANC 🟡

31. Pemmy Majodina (Minister of Water and Sanitation) – ANC 🟡

32. Sindisiwe Chikunga (Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities) – ANC 🟡

33. Pieter Groenewald (Minister of Correctional Services) – FF+