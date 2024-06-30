South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his Government of National Unity (GNU) cabinet.
Apparently, according to political analysts, the Democratic Alliance, got a raw deal, as Ramaphosa ignored their demands in terms of cabinet posts.
Below is Ramaphosa’s full cabinet ministers and deputies:
Paul Mashatile (Deputy President) – ANC 🟡
2. John Steenhuisen (Minister of Agriculture) – DA 🟦
3. Mzwanele Nyhontso (Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development) – AIC 🟠
4. Siviwe Gwarube (Minister of Basic Education) – DA 🟦
5. Solly Malatsi (Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies) – DA 🟦
6. Velinkosi Hlabisa (Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs) – IFP 🟢
7. Angie Motshekga (Minister of Defence and Military Veterans) – ANC 🟡
8. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (Minister of Electricity and Energy) – ANC 🟡
9. Blade Nzimande (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation) – SACP 🟣
10. Nomakhosazana Meth (Minister of Employment and Labour) – ANC 🟡
11. Enoch Godongwana (Minister of Finance) – ANC 🟡
12. Dion George (Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment) – DA 🟦
13. Aaron Motsoaledi (Minister of Health) – ANC 🟡
14. Nobuhle Nkabane (Minister of Higher Education) – ANC 🟡 15. Leon Schreiber (Minister of Home Affairs) – DA 🟦
16. Mmamoloko Kubayi (Minister of Human Settlements) – ANC 🟡
17. Ronald Lamola (Minister of International Relations and Cooperation) – ANC 🟡
18. Thembi Nkadimeng (Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development) – ANC 🟡
19. Gwede Mantashe (Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources) – ANC 🟡
20. Maropene Ramokgopa (Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation) – ANC 🟡
21. Senzo Mchunu (Minister of Police) – ANC 🟡
22. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (Minister in the Presidency) – ANC 🟡
23. Mzamo Buthelezi (Minister of Public Service and Administration) – ANC 🟡
24. Dean Macpherson (Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure) – DA 🟦
25. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (Minister of Small Business Development) – ANC 🟡
26. Sisisi Tolashe (Minister of Social Development) – ANC 🟡
27. Gayton McKenzie (Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture) – PA ⚪
28. Patricia De Lille (Minister of Tourism) – Good 🟠
29. Parks Tau (Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition) – ANC 🟡
30. Barbara Creecy (Minister of Transport) – ANC 🟡
31. Pemmy Majodina (Minister of Water and Sanitation) – ANC 🟡
32. Sindisiwe Chikunga (Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities) – ANC 🟡
33. Pieter Groenewald (Minister of Correctional Services) – FF+