As the ravaging coronavirus epidemic continues to knock on Zimbabwe’s doors- a country with the infamy of a deteriorating health sector- the National Gallery of Zimbabwe has said it will close its three branches in the country.

With three branches in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe announced in a statement that it was going to close its branches until further notice following the declaration by Mnangagwa that the epidemic which has killed over 8 000 globally, is a national disaster.

The latest move, according to the national galleries, is meant to protect artistes and showbiz enthusiasts alike, from the epidemic.

“The National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare shall be temporarily closing its doors in the face of the current Covid-19 pandemic”, it said in a statement.

As one of the important institutions in the tourism and cultural matrix, the Government has instructed that the National Gallery of Zimbabwe closes to the public until further notice. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused. We shall keep you engaged through traditional media and our social media platforms,” the National Gallery of Zimbabwe said.

The temporary closure has now put on ice the renovations which were underway at the national galleries Bulawayo branch.

With neighbouring South Africa battling to contain rising cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus), Zimbabwe is on high alert. Zimbabwe has millions of its nationals domiciled in South Africa in the wake of worsening economic conditions back home.