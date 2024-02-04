Namibia swears in new President after incumbent’s death

Namibia has sworn in Dr Nangolo Mbumba as the new President, following the dead of incumbent Hage Geingob.
Mbumba was sworn in as the fourth President of the Republic of Namibia today.
Dr Mbumba, who was Vice President, will lead the country until 21 March 2025.
Meanwhile, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has joined the neighboring country in mourning.
In a statement, President Mnangagwa expressed his sadness and extended his condolences to Namibia.
He referred to President Geingob as a pan-Africanist, a liberation hero, and a visionary statesman who served his people with distinction.
“My Dear Brother and Colleague, I was deeply touched and saddened by the sudden passing on of President Hage Geingob.
“On behalf of my Party, ZANU (PF), the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, my family and my behalf, I sincerely extend to the great people of Namibia, the SWAPO Party, and the bereaved Geingob family our deepest, heartfelt condolences.
Zwnews
