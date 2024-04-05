Mzembi 'demands for RBZ's audited paperwork to explain who stole' Zimbabwe's gold reserves | Zw News Zimbabwe

Mzembi ‘demands for RBZ’s audited paperwork to explain who stole’ Zimbabwe’s gold reserves

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) should not be defended by propaganda in case of grey areas with regards to the country’s gold reserves, but by its own books and financial statements.

He says while many Zimbabweans are not happy with the country’s gold reserves and demanding answers as where did the precious mineral disappeared to, books should provide the answers and not propaganda.

“People are not satisfied with the gold declared yesterday, serious allegations of murky deals and under declarations are doing the rounds, so there is a lot of debate on what happened with our gold under the leadership of Dr John Mangudya (pictured) who before he has fully accounted has been moved to yet another very critical entity dealing with our national assets- Mutapa Sovereign Wealth Fund.

“Today henceforth we should aspire to create local storage equivalent to colonial storage of our gold or where in modern day trade our gold is ending up, Belarus, Dubai, Switzerland, China and other Middle East markets. Why are we selling our family silverware and end up with nothing to show for it?

“Offshore Zimbabwean Gold Storage or Deals are where our real gold is and should be accounted for today and hereafter for the return of national confidence and trust. As of now it’s severely undermined.

“I think they should get out of that space and assist the return of national trust and confidence. RBZ does not need the same propaganda line of defense as ZANU-PF, Varakashi in this case. Accounting is a professional field, financials and numbers defend themselves.

Asked by one netizen, Citizen Dhehwa: “How much gold did we have during Mugabe era and what happened to inherited reserves in 1980?

Mzembi answered: “These questions should be answered by historical information not a politician. RBZ financials should answer that.”

Zwnews

