SA was living for Nomzamo Mbatha and Trevor Noah, after their appearance in the film Coming 2 America.

Though the highly-anticipated sequel comes years after the original, fans were ready to bust out the popcorn and soda for the blockbuster Hollywood movie.

The film was released on Amazon Prime over the weekend and Twitter had a lot to say!

While many criticised the film for falling flat and not living up to the name of the 1980s hit, what caught most tweeps attention was the home-grown SA talent that is slowly but surely taking over Hollywood.

The SA-born actress and the comedian received the most hype.

“Nomzamo Mbatha and Trevor Noah! Maxhosa clothes and don’t get me started on SA music. Damn South Africa is representing well,” said one user.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Only checked it because of Nomzamo Mbatha and Trevor noah pic.twitter.com/6A0fyHMwho — Michael Mhlanga (@Michaelmike211) March 6, 2021

Coming 2 America I had such a good moment, the costumes, music, dances, colours,decorations, jokes everything made me smile, it was like a big tribute, celebration of Africa a very funny way, way more centered about Zamunda than the first one and I loved it.

I'm happy💜 pic.twitter.com/km3po6JpIR — Jeryce Dianingana @Rocksteady (@JeryceDia) March 6, 2021

Trevor Noah 🤝 finding his way into major black movies Black Panther ✅ Coming 2 America ✅ — Created To Create✍✍✍ (@Inemudodiong) March 5, 2021

Nomzamo Mbatha, a star. That's the tweet and my only contribution to the conversation about #Coming2America . pic.twitter.com/ksFpspBYCN — Erin Ashley (@ellhah) March 7, 2021

Just watched Coming 2 America rehashing Coming to America. The one thing brilliant about the movie there’s a lot of South Africa illumining that screen, ranging from creations by MaXhosa to the roles of Nomzamo Mbatha and Trevor Noah to the music of Th&o, Prince Kaybee & Nasty C — Zakes Mda (@ZakesMda) March 5, 2021

What I like about South Africans is the fact that we celebrate our people bo Percy tau, Trevor noah bo everyone and we are proud of them. Shout to y'all 🔥 anyway nomzamo mbatha got the beauty and the talent. Shout out to her ❤ pic.twitter.com/SAlsiML5gY — No One Else But Me 🗨 (@Ndobe_Bibow) March 7, 2021

Just watched Coming 2 America and I can gladly say that it wasn't just a movie but an African celebration, Nomzamo Mbatha, Trevor Noah, Mi Casa, Davido, Eddie Murphy amazing!! — 𝓥𝓲𝓬𝓽𝓸𝓻 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓦𝓲𝓷𝓷𝓮𝓻 (@Roctober14_) March 5, 2021

-A Trevor Noah appearance

=Nomzamo Mbatha playing the main girl

=Mi Casa's These Streets playing in the background

=Davido performing at the wedding Coming 2 America gives me that Black Panther feeling. — introvert love expert (@thandoncalane) March 7, 2021

Nomzamo Mbatha and Trevor Noah ! Maxhosa Clothes and don’t get me started on SA Music. Damn South Africa is representing well. 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️#Coming2America — Tattooed Mom 🇿🇦 (@mologadi) March 5, 2021

Speaking during the build up to the premiere, Nomzamo shared with fans a glimpse into her now popular character Mirembe.

The former Isibaya star told TshisaLIVE: “She’s sassy, she’s witty, she’s charming, she’s, um, not a bather, she is not a rose petal bearer, she’s a groomer and she has her own barbershop. She kind of grounds the long-lost son and when he arrives in Zamunda, her whole world changes.”

-Times Live