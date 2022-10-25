File photo for illustration

Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson can’t get over how spiritually lifted she became after attending a gospel replenishment concert.

A group of gospel artists graced the stage at Supersport Park in Centurion on October 22.

Connie shared a clip on Instagram where she and T’Bo Touch embraced at the concert.

“This moment right here. When my Sis @lalatuku invited me to ‘a concert’ yesterday my first instinct was to say Sis, I’ve had the looooooongest week and I’m going to use this time to rest and replenish. Little did I know I needed a different kind of #teplenishment.

“I tagged along to the #replenishmentconcert2022 and boy was I happy I did. The devil was shook.”

Connie thanked T’Bo Touch for the encouraging words he shared with her on the night.

“The Holy Spirit was so present in that stadium. The artists that blessed us with their anointed voices and music.

“The kind souls that I encountered that blessed and encouraged me to keep going and never forget who I am.

“I bless you. I thank you. And I pray that God keeps you and continues pouring into you. My brother @iamtbotouch I have no words.

“Thank you for your love. Thank you for your encouraging words and most importantly, thank for making Jesus shine. What a wonder He is. God is good.”

The gospel artists included Ntokozo Mbambo, Joyous Celebration, Benjamin Dube, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Lebo Sekgobela, Winnie Mashaba, Dr Tumi, Dumi Mkokstad, Sbu Noah, Takie Ndou and HLE.

The seasoned broadcaster took to his own Insta timeline to gush over the businesswoman.

“Everybody in life has a script, our journey is scripted. Very few have the tenacity to write their own script.

“The enormity of love and respect I have for @connie_ferguson is immeasurable.

“Not every leader, CEO, mom and sister flies at this altitude for this long without God’s unmerited favour. I pray for God to continue to pour in your life, may the Ferguson reservoir overflow.”

-TshisaLive