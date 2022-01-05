The embattled Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai leader, Douglas Mwonzora, is facing a criminal charge of perjury after he was reported yesterday by Gweru Mayor, Josiah Makombe, at Bulawayo Central Police Station under case number CR27/01/22.

The charge against Mwonzora in case CR27/01/22 is that he lied in a sworn notice of opposition to an urgent application by Thokozani Khupe and two others who include Gweru Mayor, Josiah Makombe, to interdict MDC-T

and Mwonzora from recalling them as MP or Councillor.

Mwonzora is said to be working with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to destroy opposition parties in Zimbabwe.

The main opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa had most of its elected officials recalled from council and parliament.

Apparently, Mnangagwa recognises Mwonzora as the leader of opposition in Parliament despite him having less MPs in the National Assembly.

Mwonzora is set to benefit from the Political Parties Funding programme ahead of MDC Alliance.

