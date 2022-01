About 56 homesteads were destroyed by a hailstorm which lasted 30 minutes in Rushangarumwe village, ward 29 Chiredzi North Constituency.

Meanwhile, 7 of those were totally destroyed and the families were left homeless.

As noted by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana, the Social Welfare and the Civil Protection Unit are distributing food and tents.

Zimbabwe, just like other nations is experiencing natural catastrophies believed to be a result of climate change.

