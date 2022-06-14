The Douglas Mwonzora led Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A) has failed to field a candidate again.

This comes as the Nomination Court issues results for Chipinge Ward 16 By-Elections.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Mwonzora has failed to field a candidate.

He recently failed to field a candidate for the Kariba by-election opening the race to two contestants ZANU PF and Citizens Coalition for Change.

Mwonzora allegedly grabbed MDC Alliance name and assets from Nelson Chamisa, but has no supporters.

He was rumoured to had been used by ZANU PF to destroy Chamisa, however of late, even the ruling party has been mocking him.

Zwnews